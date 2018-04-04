North Longford groups in €18k community grants boost
More than 40 clubs and organisations across north Longford are set to receive close to €20,000 in State financial aid.
Approximately €18,000 was ring-fenced last week by councillors in the Granard Municipal District in accordance with the 2018 Community Grant Support Scheme.
In total, 43 groups secured funding of €400 each.
Among the recipients set to benefit include:
-Killoe Men's Shed.
-Granard Agricultural Society.
- Granard Easter Festival.
-Abbeylara Rural Development Group.
- Colmcille Community Centre.
- Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Services Ltd.
-Granard Area Action Group.
- Drumlish Heritage & History Society.
-North Longford Brownies.
-Mullinalaghta Community Development.
-Abbeylara Active Retirement.
-Dromard Development Association.
-Women in Touch c/o Lus Na Greine.
-Granard Art Group.
-Granard Pitch & Putt.
-Clonfin Commemoration Committee.
-Ballinamuck Enhancement.
-Cullyfad Community Group.
-Abbeylara Parish Senior Citizens Committee.
-Granard Men's Shed.
-Mondauff Senior Citizens.
-Lus Na Greine Family Resource Centre.
-MacEoin Commemoration Committee.
-Clonbroney Parish Hall Committee.
-The Hillside Club.
-BJ's Youth Club-Ballinamuck.
-The Acres Pitch & Putt,Ballinalee.
-Granard and Abbeylara Irish Dancing Parents (€350).
-Abbeylara Art (€350).
-John Dungan CCE branch of Comhaltas.
-North Longford Guides.
-North Longford Ladybirds.
-Colmcille Ploughing.
-Drumlish Chess.
-BallinamuckOlde Fair Day.
-Ballinamuck ICA Guide
-Bishop William O'Higgins Heritage Project.
-Ballinalee Community Group.
-Lisryan and District Development Committee.
-Abbeylara Development Association.
-Drumlish Senior Citizens.
-Drumlish/Ballinamuck Men's Shed.
-North Longford Men's Group.
-Friday Club c/o Lus Na Greine.
