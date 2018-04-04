North Longford groups in €18k community grants boost

More than 40 clubs and organisations across north Longford are set to receive close to €20,000 in State financial aid.

Approximately €18,000 was ring-fenced last week by councillors in the Granard Municipal District in accordance with the 2018 Community Grant Support Scheme.



In total, 43 groups secured funding of €400 each.

Among the recipients set to benefit include:

-Killoe Men's Shed.

-Granard Agricultural Society.

- Granard Easter Festival.

-Abbeylara Rural Development Group.

- Colmcille Community Centre.

- Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Services Ltd.

-Granard Area Action Group.

- Drumlish Heritage & History Society.

-North Longford Brownies.

-Mullinalaghta Community Development.

-Abbeylara Active Retirement.

-Dromard Development Association.

-Women in Touch c/o Lus Na Greine.

-Granard Art Group.

-Granard Pitch & Putt.

-Clonfin Commemoration Committee.

-Ballinamuck Enhancement.

-Cullyfad Community Group.

-Abbeylara Parish Senior Citizens Committee.

-Granard Men's Shed.

-Mondauff Senior Citizens.

-Lus Na Greine Family Resource Centre.

-MacEoin Commemoration Committee.

-Clonbroney Parish Hall Committee.

-The Hillside Club.

-BJ's Youth Club-Ballinamuck.

-The Acres Pitch & Putt,Ballinalee.

-Granard and Abbeylara Irish Dancing Parents (€350).

-Abbeylara Art (€350).

-John Dungan CCE branch of Comhaltas.

-North Longford Guides.

-North Longford Ladybirds.

-Colmcille Ploughing.

-Drumlish Chess.

-BallinamuckOlde Fair Day.

-Ballinamuck ICA Guide

-Bishop William O'Higgins Heritage Project.

-Ballinalee Community Group.

-Lisryan and District Development Committee.

-Abbeylara Development Association.

-Drumlish Senior Citizens.

-Drumlish/Ballinamuck Men's Shed.

-North Longford Men's Group.

-Friday Club c/o Lus Na Greine.