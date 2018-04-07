Longford Councillor Peggy Nolan leads cemetery charge call

Longford families returning from overseas and who want to intern their loved ones' ashes at Ballymacormack Cemetery will now be able to do so.

Longford County Council is presently running the rule over the imposition of a commemorative wall.



The structure is being earmarked to an extending area of the existing cemetery following an appeal made by Cllr Peggy Nolan last week.



The Fine Gael representative said in conjunction with a new ruling adopted on the configuration of headstones, there was an underlying demand for from the public to install such a facility.



“What I did ask for when the (former Longford) Town Council was still going was for a wall to be put in place where ashes could be deposited,” she said.



Cllr Nolan maintained her request was purely driven by the level of inquiries she had fielded from members of the public.

“You have people who have urns with people’s ashes who would love to have a place,” she said.



“That subject has been put to me on numerous occasions.

In light of works aimed at extending the cemetery, Cllr Nolan said Ballymacormack had both the capacity and potential to meet those requirements.



“When the last Census was done in terms of the need for a new cemetery I ensured what was factored into that was a cognisance on returning emigrants.



“As far as I am concerned something like this is needed and I'm delighted that we can meet that need,” she added