DPP to rule on Edgeworthstown hit and run case

Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over an alleged hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown last year which left a 25-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

The 25-year-old victim sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was struck close to the town’s Pound Street junction on September 10 last year at around 2:30am.



The Mullingar native, who works locally, spent a considerable length of time being cared for at Beaumont Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

An extensive garda investigation followed with detectives being especially keen to track down a silver Ford Transit van (07 –SO registration) which failed to remain at the scene.



In a statement released at the time by the Garda Press Office, a spokesperson reiterated the fact an incident room had been established in a move to identify the van’s movements in the moments leading up to and after the events of September 10 last.



“Gardaí investigating the collision have set up an Incident Room at Granard Garda Station and are trying to trace the movements of the silver Ford Transit Van - before and after the collision.



A man was later arrested and questioned over the incident, sparking hopes of a potential breakthrough in the case.

He was later released without charge, leading investigators to renew their appeal for witnesses.



More than six months on, it has emerged a lengthy file has been sent to the DPP's office over the incident.



It's on that basis and what direction is returned by the public prosecutor that gardaí will then be advised on what charges, if any, can be brought in the case.

