Getting to the 'Harte' of the matter at the ploughing in Carrickedmond

John and Maura Harte will host the 84th Co Longford Ploughing Championships on Sunday, March 25 next in south Longford’s Carrickedmond at 12 noon.

The Harte family are no strangers to the event having hosted it back in 1996.



“We have been associated with Longford Ploughing since that time, it is a great organisation and I’m delighted to give them the venue for this year’s championships,” said John.



“Maura and I extend a very hearty welcome to the 84th County Longford Ploughing Championships.



“We are privileged to host this event again, having hosted it before twenty-two years ago.



“We wish all the competitors well and hope everyone has an enjoyable, safe and successful day.”



Meanwhile, John’s passion for vintage farm machinery will also be evident on the day.



He is the chairman of the Lakeland Vintage Club for the last five years and the club runs numerous autojumbles throughout the year as well as hosting the Vintage Field Day every year on the second Sunday in May.



“We also run a silage cutting and ploughing day in August as well as tractor runs throughout the year and to be honest with you it is a great bit of craic,” he continued.



“Working days are very popular now; people love to see vintage machinery working and even give it a go themselves.



So, what can people who attend the ploughing this weekend expect to see on the vintage side of things?



“We hope to have 15 or 16 vintage machines on display at the Ploughing Championships and there will even be a few unusual devices to see on the day as well,” smiled John, before pointing out that a great day was in store for competitors and spectators alike.



“We also have a couple of rare county tractors at the ploughing as well, so I’m fairly certain that it'll be a great day out for all the family, and really for everyone who comes along to the event.



“County Longford Ploughing Championships are the biggest outside of the National Ploughing Championships (NPA) and that really is testament to the hardworking committee and the wonderful community spirit that is alive and well around this county.”

