Fine Gael members to choose their successor to Dromard's John Duffy on Monday

It's expected Fine Gael voters will have a choice of at least three candidates to decide from when the party holds a selection convention next Monday night to replace outgoing Cllr John Duffy.

Colmcille's Community Centre (7pm) will provide the backdrop for what's expected to be a well attended shootout between a former local politician, a teacher and LCRL staff member.



As already revealed by the Leader, former County Cllr Frank Kilbride is anticipated to take on both Killoe's Gerry Hagan and former Colmcille footballer Gary Murtagh for the right to succeed Cllr Duffy.



The Dromard based local politician announced last month he would be stepping down from the Council, owing to work commitments.

