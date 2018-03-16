Granard garda chief lauds breakthrough

A north Longford garda chief who was one of the lead investigators into the killers of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Dundalk in 2013 has publically commended the efforts of his former colleagues after a man was formally charged with his murder.

Aaron Brady (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is to face trial on indictment accused of murdering Det Garda Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union, Belurglan, Co Louth on January 25 2013.



The married father of two had been in the process of escorting a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the credit union’s car park.



Mr Brady has since appeared twice in court over the incident, the latter of which involved the Armagh man appearing via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.



At that sitting, it was revealed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that Mr Brady be sent forward for trial on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.



At last week’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting last week, Supt Brian Mohan said he was thrilled to learn there had been a breakthrough in the case.



Supt Mohan, who was Inspector and one of the lead detectives in the hunt for those behind the murder said: “I would like to place on record the developments with regard to the charging of a person over the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe yesterday evening and to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the investigation team for their work over the last five years.



“It's great to see that someone has been charged and it goes to prove that no matter where people go in the world it's a very small place.”

A man in his sixties, who was arrested in Dundalk two weeks ago as part of the investigation into the the murder of Det Garda Donohoe, has since been released without charge.