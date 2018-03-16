Double Scór success for Longford

The exceptionally talented Ardagh St Patrick’s ballad group captured their third Leinster Senior Scór title, while Abbeylara were also triumphant in the drama category at last Sunday’s provincial finals in The Helix, Dublin.

The Longford winners, along with a table quiz team from the county, progress to the All-Ireland Scór Finals which take place on Saturday, April 14 in Sligo.



The Longford Senior Scór Tráth na gCeist takes place on Thursday, March 22 at 8pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.



Longford was one of five counties to enjoy success, with Westmeath, Kilkenny, Meath and Wexford also featuring on the winners podium.

Leinster Scór Chairperson Catherine Daly and Leinster Council Chairperson, Jim Bolger, presented all the winners with their medals.



The Winners - Figure Dancing: The Downs, Westmeath; Solo Singing: Tullaroan, Kilkenny – Claire Walsh; Recitation: Clann na nGael, Meath – Brendán MacGabhann; Instrumental Music: Bannow/ Ballymitty, Wexford; Leiriú/ Drama: Abbeylara, Longford; Ballad Group: St Patrick’s Ardagh, Longford; Set Dancing: The Downs, Westmeath.



