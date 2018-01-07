Permission to build houses in Granard refused

The proposed construction of four semi-detached houses at Higginstown Wood, Higginstown, Granard has been refused by Longford County Council.

In its decision of December 8 last, the local authority indicated that the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“Having regard to the site location on land which is zoned for recreational, amenity and green space, and as there is no provision within this zoning to provide for housing, the proposed development, if granted would contravene the County Development Plan's core strategy,” outlined the planners in their reason for not granting permission.



John Creegan, ℅ c/o Cunningham Design and Planning in Longford, applied on October 18 to construct four semi detached type dwelling houses on site numbers 5A, 5B, 5C & 5D inclusive of the same design that was previously granted full planning permission under planning reference number PL06/454, connection to existing foul sewer, surface water and water mains services and all ancillary site works Higginstown Wood.



Mr Creegan can, within four weeks of the date of refusal, choose to appeal the decision of the local authority to An Bord Pleanála.

