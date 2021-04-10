GALLERY | Longford students in Paris, Ballinalee family meets Bill Clinton & Ardagh horse wins big feature in our trip Down Memory Lane

Caption: Former President of the US Mr Bill Clinton is pictured here talking to little Lauren Fox, a daughter of Ballinalee native Gerry Fox, Grandfather Jimmy Fox is pictured in the foreground

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of captioned photographs from 2005.

The gallery includes a photograph of Moydow's Caroline Farrell being crowned the Longford Rose, the students of Meán Scoil Mhuire Longford enjoying the delights of a trip to Paris, a group from Dromard at the Fleadh and the Fox family from Ballinalee meeting former US President Bill Clinton. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken.

