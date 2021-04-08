ThrowbackThursday | Longford Summer Festival 1996, glory days in Ardagh & Drumlish and Cllr 'Pott' McGovern as you've never seen him before!

Caption: Scenes of jubilation were commonplace throughout Ardagh village and surrounds following the news in September 1996 that the village was declared the tidiest village in Ireland. Leader photographer Joe McDonagh took the this photo after the triumphant return of the Ardagh delegation from the awards ceremony. Celebrations continued throughout the night.

#ThrowbackThursday | Do you recognise anyone from this gallery of Granard graduation photos from the Longford Leader archives?

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic black and white photographs by legendary former Leader staff photographer Joe McDonagh from 1996.

See Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern as you never seen him before! Ardagh celebrating their success as the tidiest village in Ireland. Fr Manning Gaels bringing the Sean Connolly Cup to Drumlish national school. The cast of 'Conversations on a Homecoming' which was staged in December 1996 at Bog Lane Theatre Ballymahon. And many more great images.

We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

