ThrowbackThursday | Longford Summer Festival 1996, glory days in Ardagh & Drumlish and Cllr 'Pott' McGovern as you've never seen him before!

Caption: Traditional music at its best at the Lough Rynn Harvest Festival in October 1996 PICTURE: JOE MCDONAGH

#ThrowbackThursday | Do you recognise anyone from this gallery of Granard graduation photos from the Longford Leader archives?

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic black and white photographs by legendary former Leader staff photographer Joe McDonagh from 1996.

See Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern as you never seen him before! Ardagh celebrating their success as the tidiest village in Ireland. Fr Manning Gaels bringing the Sean Connolly Cup to Drumlish national school. The cast of 'Conversations on a Homecoming' which was staged in December 1996 at Bog Lane Theatre Ballymahon. And many more great images.

We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

