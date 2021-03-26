GALLERY | Birth of twin foals in Granard and honouring Longford Falcons basketball star feature in our 2005 trip Down Memory Lane

Caption: Peter Maguire, captain of the Killoe team, receives the Michael Kiernan Memorial Cup from Victor Kiernan (father of the late Michael) with Emmet Og Chairman Frank Kiernan also pictured in the presentation of the trophy. Killoe beat Sean Connolly's in the annual tournament game between the clubs on the May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Joe McDonagh

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane, we feature a selection of photographs from 2005, including the launch of the Longford GAA Supporters Club, the birth of twin foals in Granard, Killoe winning the Michael Kiernan Memorial Cup, Alison Smith of Longford Falcons accepting an award and the local launch of the National Get Up, Get Out, Go campaign. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories.

