ThrowbackThursday | Recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photographs

Caption: 59th County Longford Ploughing Championships in Edgeworthstown: Anne Marie Rooney and her father Frank plough a straight uphill furrow at the 59th County Longford Ploughing Championships (1993), which took place on the Reynolds family farm at Barne, Edgeworthstown. Photo by Joe McDonagh

CLICK ON THE ARROW TO GO TO THE NEXT PHOTO

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic photographs and captions from 1993. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

GALLERY | A trip Down Memory Lane to the 2005 Longford GAA Race Day at Punchestown Festival

If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken