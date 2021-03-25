ThrowbackThursday | Recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photographs

Caption: Junior Infants in Longford Convent 1993: The Junior Infants in Anne Brehon's class in Longford Convent were the Longford Leader Class of the Week on February 5, 1993. Front row l to r; Paul Higgins, Ciaran Gannon, Natasha Kennedy, Caitriona Moran, Nicky Whitehead, Rachel Phillips, Lindsay Carr, Peter Malone and Shane Dann. Middle; Chris Courtney, John McDermott, Shane Gill, Antoinette Brady, Melissa Stokes, Tommy Nevin, Michaela Higgins, Michelle Maguire and Sabrina Belton. Back; Nigel Jordan, Stephen Hussey, John Nevin, Andrew Lynch, Martin Nevin, Martin McDonagh, Jenna Harley, Louise Johnston and Priscilla Nevin. Photo by Joe McDonagh

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic photographs and captions from 1993. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

