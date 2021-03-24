ThrowbackThursday | Recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photographs

Caption: Albert Fallon, the new Chairman of the Leinster GAA Council, pictured with fellow Longford officials at the annual Convention in the Longford Arms Hotel. Front row l to r; Leo Donlon (County Board Irish Officer), Tommy O'Brien (delegate), Albert Fallon, Terry McKenna (delegate) and Pat O'Toole (County Board PRO and delegate, in place of Mel McCormack who was unable to attend because of a family bereavement). Back; Jimmy Fox (County Board Chairman), Tom Hayden (delegate), Paul Kelly (Chairman of Albert's club, Ballymahon), John Bannon (delegate), Pat Chapman (delegate), John Greene (County Board Secretary) and Ciaran Mullooly (delegate). Missing from the photo is Longford's Central Council delegate John Fay, who was also in attendance at the Leinster Convention as was GAA Director-General Liam Mulvihill. Photo by Joe McDonagh

CLICK ON THE ARROW TO GO TO THE NEXT PHOTO

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic photographs and captions from 1993. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

GALLERY | A trip Down Memory Lane to the 2005 Longford GAA Race Day at Punchestown Festival

If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken