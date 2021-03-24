ThrowbackThursday | Recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photographs

Caption: Lanesboro pupils feature in Magic Merlin’s Club: The Junior and Senior Infants from Lanesboro pictured in 1993 and as featured in the very popular Longford Leader Magic Merlin’s Club. Front row l to r; Fiona Ginty, Patrick Mulligan, Martina O'Reilly, Deirdre Farrell, Claire Feeney, Aaron Moloney, Edmund Burke and Kylie Mahon. Middle; Anne Duffy, Paula Carberry, Michelle Moloney, Aideen Glynn, Enda Rock, Jimmy Moloney, Gerard Hynes and Melissa Farrell. Back; Diane Roberts, Tracey Reilly, Catherine Hanley, Sorcha Deffew, Stacey Murray, Emma Duffy, Lindsey Linnane and Sarah Murray. Photo by Joe McDonagh.

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic photographs and captions from 1993. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

