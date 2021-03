ThrowbackThursday | Recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photographs

Caption: The Fr Manning Gaels U-14 footballers, who won the 'B' Championship title in 1992, pictured with Eugene McGee who made the presentation to the victorious St Vincent's team in the Monaduff Park clubrooms in January 1993. Front row l to r; Anthony McKeon, Bernard Carolan, Eugene McGee, David Hannify (captain), Michael Field, Derek Gallagher and Gary Ledwith. Back; Johnny Kane, Kevin Davis, Derek McKeon, Brian Brady, Niall Donnelly, James Farrell, Gary McNally, Niall Mulleady and Colin Healey. Photo by Joe McDonagh

CLICK ON THE ARROW TO GO TO THE NEXT PHOTO

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of classic photographs and captions from 1993. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

GALLERY | A trip Down Memory Lane to the 2005 Longford GAA Race Day at Punchestown Festival

If you have photographs from yesteryear that you would like to see published in the Longford Leader, you can email them to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and please ensure to include caption details and the year / date on which the photo was taken