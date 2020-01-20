Lanesboro ‘Fashion Fusion’ event in aid of Ollie Cox Injury Fund

The 5th year LCVP class of Lanesboro Community College were delighted to be able to present Mr Tony McKiernan, Chairperson of the Ollie Cox Injury Fund Committee, with a cheque for €1,168.40 on Wednesday, January 8 last.

The students raised this money by organising a Fashion Show with a twist called “Fashion Fusion”.

As part of the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme the students were asked to organise an enterprising activity for charity .

The students approached local businesses and asked them to ‘sponsor’ a model in the show. This model would advertise or ‘model’ the business on the catwalk.

The response from local businesses was overwhelming. Over 25 businesses in the Lanesboro / Ballyleague area participated. The students got busy with their creative and innovative approach to both advertising and fundraising.

The LCVP class decided to donate all proceeds to the Ollie Cox Injury Fund as Ollie’s niece, Roisin is in the class and they felt it was a very good cause.

The 5th year LCVP class managed to raise a fantastic €1168.40 for the Ollie Cox Injury Fund.

Participating in an event like this developed the students’ skills in so many ways.

They developed their organisation, communication, research, planning, IT, business, advertising interpersonal and teamwork skills.

Both staff and students at Lanesboro Community College would like to thank all the local businesses who kindly sponsored them and also to those who supported them on the night.