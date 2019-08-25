Joy and excitement as Leaving Cert results are picked up in Lanesboro

The nerves and tension in Lanesboro Community College were replaced with joy and excitement last week as students celebrated their wonderful results.

Principal Bernice Martin was overjoyed for the students, their families and teachers, who all worked so hard for a good result.

“This year’s students have continued a tradition of excellent results in Lanesboro Community College and we are thrilled for them,” she told the Longford Leader last week.

“We are delighted for our students who did so well and their achievements are a credit to themselves, their families and their teachers who have worked tirelessly to help each student to fulfill their potential.

“As they move onto the next stage of their journey we wish them the best and hope they will continue to be the best they can be.”