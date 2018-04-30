Frank Regan offers choice in the Lanesboro and Longford areas

DNG Frank Regan have a number of interesting properties on their books, including townhouses, semi-detached and, in particular, three quality family homes: two in Longford town and one in Lanesborough.

Mr Regan advises that the two storey detached property at Ferefad is a wonderful family home in one of Longford’s best addresses.

The property offers an inviting hallway with guest WC, three reception rooms, four bedrooms (master en-suite), modern, light-filled, fully fitted kitchen with granite worktops and utility, family bathroom.

The property is set on a mature, private and secluded site, offering peaceful views of the rich farmland to the south.

The property boasts two storage sheds and a paved patio area to the rear with ample room for BBQ and sun beds. Services include dual central heating and dual water supply: own well with triple filtration system for the house, plus mains connection for outside/garden use. There's also easy access to N4 and 5 min drive to the town centre.

On the Rathcline Road, just a five minute walk to the Shannonside Village, you will find ‘Shannonside Lodge’ – a beautiful three-bed bungalow in a woodland setting on a large c.1.2 acre site.

The residence is approached by an attractive long avenue and offers a warm and inviting entrance hallway, spacious and bright sitting room with a stove and back boiler, three double bedrooms, a large and bright fully fitted kitchen/dining area overlooking the woods with plumbed spacious utility and a fully tiled family bathroom.

The property boasts extensive tiling throughout and dual central heating. There is a large stainless steel, galvanised garage/workshop with a work bench on a concrete base to the front and a wooden storage shed and a dog compound to the rear - plus ample space to get lost amidst the mature woodlands of Commons North.

Last but not least, just off the leafy Battery Road, stands No 23 Woodlands – an outstanding two storey five-bed detached family residence, not overlooked front or rear.

Located in a highly regarded and much sought after family orientated residential area of Abbeycartron, this property offers tastefully decorated and beautifully proportioned, light-filled accommodation including: an inviting and spacious reception hall with an Aritco lift for the elderly or disabled unobtrusively installed in the corner by the entrance door, leading to the kitchen/ dining/living area and two reception rooms.

The superbly appointed kitchen and dining/living area is bright and warm owing to the floor-to-ceiling glazing.

The stylish floor-to-ceiling units, with integrated appliances, Aga double oven cooker, polished granite worktops and a large island fitted with a breakfast counter enhance the overall living experience for the family.

The two comfortable reception rooms both overlook the front lawns and are fitted with an insert stove and an open fire place with a coal effect electric fire.

The utility and back hall are plumbed, fully fitted with sliding floor-to-ceiling storage and a separate area offering sufficient storage space for the active family to hang up their outdoor gear.

There is a fully tiled shower room and toilet for the disabled off the back hall and an office/study or 6th bedroom.

The first floor accommodation includes: spacious carpeted landing with large shelved hotpress; five double bedrooms (four with in-built wardrobes) - master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and fully tiled en-suite with a shower cabin and vanity unit; the spacious family bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with two wash hand basins and an open shower.

Outside, the property enjoys a large paved driveway with ample car parking, a detached storage building and a paved patio area with mature shrubbery beds and a professionally laid putting green to the rear.

With its westerly rear garden attracting the afternoon and evening sunshine, 23 Woodlands affords the ideal setting for barbequing and family time outdoors.

Frank also offers quality residential sites with full planning permission in various locations including: Whiterock, Ardagh, Abbeyshrule, Lanesboro.

The demand for sites is improving and prices have risen subsequently because of the lack of quality family homes available throughout the county.