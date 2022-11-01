WATCH: Irish trainer brings €850 hero horse into local pub for pint of Guinness

Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon brought US Grand National hero Hewick into a Bagenalstown pub upon his arrival home on Monday after their success abroad.
Hanlon treated Hewick to a pint of Guinness while they were in The Pint Depot which had the locals in laughter and some managed to capture the moment on camera.
Check out the iconic videos of the occasion by using the next icon below or the arrows above.
