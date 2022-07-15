'We are completely snookered' - Travel issue ends Emily Upjohn's Irish Oaks bid

Emily Upjohn will not run in tomorrow (Saturday July 16) Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh due to travel complications.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, who had been the ante-post favourite in the absence of her Epsom conqueror Tuesday, will now be aimed at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next weekend instead.

Emily Upjohn was viewed by many as an unlucky loser at Epsom, beaten in a photo finish by Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday after she stumbled coming out of the stalls and found herself detached in last place in the early stages.

There will be no Classic compensation in Ireland though, with Thady Gosden confirming the filly will not run.

He said: “It is very frustrating. We thought all her bad luck had been used up at Epsom. The plane, which was going to be taking her to Ireland, they also use for Royal Mail.

“It was flying out of Edinburgh to pick her up and there was a bird strike. The plane that was meant to be taking her there now can’t get her in time and they can’t find another plane.

“Unfortunately, we are completely snookered.

“The King George is now obviously the option. Frustrating, especially when you train her for such a race.”

Paddy Power now make Emily Upjohn their 5-2 second favourite for the King George behind Irish Derby winner Westover at 6-4, with Epsom Derby hero Desert Crown having been ruled out on Thursday.