Longford retailer wins prestigious Fashion & Footwear Store of the Year award

Longford retailer Fabiani was named Fashion & Footwear Store of the Year award winner at the AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2022.

The awards were hosted in the Galmont Hotel in Galway last Saturday night and were attended by 500 retail industry executives.

A delighted Louise Brennan said that to celebrate Fabiani's success they are offering 20% off in store and online.

Fabiani’s AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland ‘Top 30 Insights’ citation reads; “Since Fabiani’s first entry to the awards in 2017 to winning in 2021, owner Louise Brennan has gone from strength to strength, not only weathering the pandemic but expanding and extending the store’s footprint and range.

“Starting life in 2011 as a shoe store, Fabiani now has a coffee shop with outside dining, beauty studio, and boasts a curated fashion clothing offer of some of the world’s best designer brands, from Isabel Marant and Maison Martin Margiela to Ganni, and Annie Bing.

“Fabiani also has one of the only Lululemon ranges in Ireland. This is partly because she installed a dedicated yoga studio in the store during the pandemic.

“With a very strong online offer and excellent focus on socials, the store is presented as a carefully curated showroom of hot picks and seasonal edits.

“Lovely new bright yellow point of sale tells stories about the ranges and instore graphics feature photo shoots featuring the Fabiani team themselves!

“The newest addition this year is a dedicated and stylish private shopping area, with a champagne bar, which can be dressed and merchandised for each customer.”

Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence Ireland, said: “I am delighted to announce the winners of the AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2022. The judging panel has been so impressed by the high standard of retailers across the country and it was extraordinarily difficult to whittle our shortlists down to just ten winners.

“Our awards night is a marquee event in the Irish retail calendar, and we are proud to honour the best and brightest in the industry once again this year. Of course, we are experiencing a tough trading environment at present, but the drive and ambition of retailers across Ireland ensure we can look forward to 2023 with renewed optimism.”

Hubert O’Donoghue, General Manager, AIB Merchant Services, said: “These awards are a clear testament to just how vibrant the Irish retail sector is. It is humbling and exciting to see the enthusiasm, dedication and commitment of retailers up and down the country and it gives us great confidence that the sector has the skills and determination to overcome current challenges and thrive into the future.”