Lidl granted permission to extend Longford store

Lidl supermarket Longford have been granted planning permission to demolish the existing store and extend into a derelict site adjacent to the retail outlet. Lidl Ireland were granted permission to the proposed expansion by Longford County Council planners subject to 16 conditions

The development at Lidl, Dublin Road, Longford, includes expansion to the adjoining former fuel depot site. It will consist of the construction of a new Discount Foodstore Supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales on an extended site.

The proposed development comprises the demolition of the existing 1,297 square metre single storey foodstore, site clearance of the former fuel depot, and the construction of a part single and part two storey foodstore.

Other parts of the planning permission includes the redevelopment of the existing and extended site layout and car parking with relocated access on the Dublin Road and the provision and renewal of boundary treatments.

Detailed in the permission granted are provision for building mounted signage, covered trolley bay, refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, roof mounted solar panels, ESB substation, cycle parking, modification and extension of existing drainage, utility and services infrastructure and connections, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.

Submissions were made to the local authority by the Environmental Health Services and Irish Water.

In his report Senior Planner with Longford County Council, Donall Mac An Bheatha, recommended the granting of permission subject to 16 conditions.

The conditions include adherence to the submitted plans, road safety measures, environmental health consideration, landscaping, water and wastewater considerations, noise levels during development, the developer submitting any proposals for energy saving to the planners and a development contribution of €14,784.