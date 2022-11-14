Search

14 Nov 2022

Lidl granted permission to extend Longford store

Lidl granted permission to extend Longford store

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

14 Nov 2022 8:09 PM

Lidl supermarket Longford have been granted planning permission to demolish the existing store and extend into a derelict site adjacent to the retail outlet. Lidl Ireland were granted permission to the proposed expansion by Longford County Council planners subject to 16 conditions

The development at Lidl, Dublin Road, Longford, includes expansion to the adjoining former fuel depot site. It will consist of the construction of a new Discount Foodstore Supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales on an extended site.

The proposed development comprises the demolition of the existing 1,297 square metre single storey foodstore, site clearance of the former fuel depot, and the construction of a part single and part two storey foodstore.

Other parts of the planning permission includes the redevelopment of the existing and extended site layout and car parking with relocated access on the Dublin Road and the provision and renewal of boundary treatments.

Detailed in the permission granted are provision for building mounted signage, covered trolley bay, refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, roof mounted solar panels, ESB substation, cycle parking, modification and extension of existing drainage, utility and services infrastructure and connections, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.

Submissions were made to the local authority by the Environmental Health Services and Irish Water.

In his report Senior Planner with Longford County Council, Donall Mac An Bheatha, recommended the granting of permission subject to 16 conditions.

The conditions include adherence to the submitted plans, road safety measures, environmental health consideration, landscaping, water and wastewater considerations, noise levels during development, the developer submitting any proposals for energy saving to the planners and a development contribution of €14,784.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media