Longford motorists should expect delays following accident.

Motorists are warned about delays in traffic on the R397 between Kenagh and Stonepark in Longford.
Emergency services are attending at the scene of the road traffic accidents and motorists are advised to expect delays. Gardai are at the scene and diversions are expected.
A section of the road is closed and will remain closed for a period following the accident.
