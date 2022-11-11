Search

11 Nov 2022

PICTURES | Community spirit alive and well in Longford at Better Estate awards 2022

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

11 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

Mill Race Park in Drumlish were named the overall winners of the Longford County Council Better Estate Awards 2022, at the awards ceremony which took place on Monday, 24 October 24 at Áras an Chontae.

The Better Estate Awards are a Longford County Council initiative to honour groups and individuals that have worked hard to help maintain the appearance of their estates.

Categories include awards for large, medium and small estates, with additional prizes that acknowledge new groups and notable mentions.

The overall winner at this year’s awards was Mill Race Park in Drumlish.
Slí Na Móna in Ballymahon was recognised as the most improved estate for 2022.
Alderfield in Longford Town scooped the prize for best newcomer.

Winners in the large, medium and small estate categories were:

Large Estate Category Winners

First place: Mill Race Park in Drumlish

Second place: Devine Crescent in Edgeworthstown

Third place: Springlawn in Longford Town

Medium Estate Category Winners

First place: Church View in Drumlish

Second place: Knock Manor in Lanesboro

Third place: Churchview in Lanesboro

Small Estate Category Winners:

First place: River Crescent in Ballinalee

Second place: Slí na Móna in Ballymahon

Third place: Parkside in Ballymahon

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern thanked all the winners for their hard work. “It is great to see so many worthy winners and people, who are a credit to their communities, recognised at these awards. Congratulations to all, keep up the good work!”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon spoke on the importance of the awards. “The Council proudly supports these awards which celebrate the great success of community initiative and working together to improve and maintain our locality.”

Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures of the occasion and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!

