Leading actors Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrissey spotted socialising in Longford

Edgeworthstown had the enviable distinction of witnessing two celebrities from the world of entertainment, Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrissey sample the very best of its local delights at the weekend.

Line of Duty star Dunbar and his long time friend Morrissey of Men Behaving Badly fame, were spotted enjoying drinks at the mid Longford town’s Goldsmith Inn and Sportsman Inn.

A post upoladed on The Goldsmith Inn's Facebook page over the weekend appeared to indicate that the pair were more than happy with the hospitality which was on offer.

“Adrian Dunbar and Neil Morrisey having a chat and enjoying the very best Guinness... according to them!” the post read.

It’s believed the two acting heavyweights were in the country with a view to filming a documentary.

A native of Enniskillen, Dunbar has courted plenty of acclaim for his performances as Ted Hastings in hit cop show Line of Duty.

Only last month, the 64-year-old made headlines in calling for a UK general election “as soon as possible” due to a “paucity of leadership”.

The actor, 64, said he wanted to “get rid” of the current Conservative Government, which at the time was led by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Both Dunbar and Morrissey struck up a friendship while studying at London's Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

It's not the first time Edgeworthstown has rolled out the red carpet for leading luminaries from the world of theatre and entertainment.

In July, US actor Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing of Dallas stopped off in local restaurant Bia Deas for a bite to eat.

Staff said the actor was lovely to talk to and very down to earth.

Duffy and his Happy Days star partner Linda Purl travelled to the country seeking to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film a pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023.

The TV series, with the working title of Finding Ireland, will shine a spotlight on Ireland, from the rich culture to the spectacular scenery.

The actor later undertook a visit of Kilmovee, Co Mayo where he met some long-lost cousins.

"It seems that just about everybody around here carries the surname Duffy," he said.