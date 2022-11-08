Longford gardaí arrest learner driver who tested positive for cannabis
Longford gardaí have arrested a learner driver who tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was initially stopped by members of the Longford Roads Policing Unit after they committed a road traffic offence.
It was subsequently found that the unaccompanied learner driver had no tax, insurance, or NCT and the driver also tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested for drug driving and court proceedings are to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this motorist after they committed a road traffic offence.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 7, 2022
