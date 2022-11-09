Longford man 'completely lost the head' in garda station row, court hears

A man who “completely lost the head” at Longford garda station after his son had been arrested hours earlier has issued a public apology following the incident.

Frank Callinan, 23 Annaly Gardens, was arrested and charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and of failing to comply with the directions of a garda on October 27.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the prosecution, said the accused arrived at Longford garda station shortly after 9pm whilst his son was in custody in connection to a separate incident.

Sgt Mahon said Mr Callinan began using “threatening behaviour” towards Inspector Paddy McGirl, adding that he would “burn down Matty McDonagh's house when he leaves the station”.

After being asked to leave, Mr Callinan allegedly refused and was ultimately brought into the station's custody suite where he was charged with section 6 and 8 public order offences.

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens was told Mr Callinan had 20 previous convictions to his name, the last of which came in May 2019 for driving without insurance.

His solicitor Diarmaid Quinn said Mr Callinan was extremely contrite over what had unfolded on the evening. Mr Quinn said his client had consumed alcohol prior to arriving at the station, but said his actions were borne out of concern at his son.

“He went up there without thinking matters through and lost the head slightly,” he said.

It was at that juncture Judge Owens intrejected and replied: “It was more than slightly.”

Mr Quinn agreed, remarking: “He completely lost the head.”

Mr Callinan, who stood quietly beside his solicitor with his hands clasped throughout also addressed the court.

“I apologise and would like to apologise to all members of the Gardaí involved,” he said.

Judge Owens said she was of a mind to keep a watching brief over Mr Callinan's future conduct and adjourned the case until a sitting of Longford District Court on February 7, 2023.

On the premise Mr Callinan remained out of trouble in the interim, she said the court was open to taking a “particular view” and would likely recommend Mr Callinan offer up a charitable donation in order to avoid a conviction.