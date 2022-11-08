Search

08 Nov 2022

Plan to transform former Bank of Ireland premises in north Longford town into apartments and office space

Longford Leader reporter

08 Nov 2022 3:17 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An application has been lodged with the Longford County Council planning department seeking to transform the former Bank of Ireland premises in Granard into apartments and office space. 

Eoin & Natanya McGovern applied on October 27 for the proposed change of use of the former Bank Of Ireland building at Main Street, Granard, which is listed as a protected structure, into a mixed use building incorporating office space and habitable accommodation of seven apartments.

Their plan will incorporate two studio apartments at basement level, two studio type apartments & office space on ground floor level, a one bedroom apartment and one studio type apartment & office space at first floor level and a one bedroom apartment at second floor level.

They are seeking full planning permission for proposed alterations to the existing facades so as to facilitate the above mentioned works together with the proposed renovations & extensions to two existing outhouses so as to create two studio type apartments and all ancillary works. 

Submissions on the planning application can be made up until November 30. 

Longford planners are expected to announce their decision on the application by December 21. 

