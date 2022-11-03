Search

North Longford vintage club to celebrate tenth anniversary with 'biggest and best' tractor run

Seamus Brady

Seamus Brady with his TVO 20 Massey Ferguson

03 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

Mullinalaghta Vintage Club celebrate 10 years in existence this week and are hoping to have the biggest and best Tractor Run to mark the milestone.

This Sunday, November 6, the club members will coordinate the annual Tractor Run for 2022 in aid of victims of Cresslough Donegal.

Mullinalaghta Vintage Club members first came together as a fundraising venture for two children in the parish: “It's a group of local volunteers who come together to raise funds for worthy causes,” a club member explained.

This will be the clubs first run since lockdown.

Prior to that the club often attracted over 100 tractors to the annual jamboree.

One of the tractors to participate in this year's event will be a restored TVO 20 Massey Ferguson owned by the club's chairman Seamus Brady.

Seamus, along with his son Aidan, have put a lot of work into bringing the 1954 tractor back to pristine condition.

Bought in the Longford Arms garage by John Brady of Corbawn from Leitrim at a cost £278 it has had a very interesting life.

That £278 a also paid for four implements, including a fingerbar mower, a two footed plough, a haycock lifter and a grubber.
“It was the first tractor in the parish and has been in our family for three generations,” Seamus tells.

The restoration, which was started by his son Aidan, has been a painstaking precess:

“In fairness a lot of it was in good shape, but it can be difficult to get quality parts. They kept them in great shape back then.”

The members of Mullinalaghta Vintage Club have great passion for their hobby: “Since the club was formed people have been getting more and more interested in the restorations. The tractors have been getting older and older.

“Our members take great pride in knowing the history of their machines and what has gone before,” Seamus said of his interest in vintage machinery.

To date all funds raised have gone to a variety of charities including: Ronald McDonald House, Crumlin children's Hospital, St. Columba's NS, the local Parish Hall and playground, and Tom's Wish to Walk charity in Meath.

Seamus is looking forward to a good turn out for the 10 year anniversary run: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved. We love to see older tractors out, but he nature of the tractor run at this time of the year means that it's not always suitable to have them out.”

The Mullinalaghta Vintage Club run takes place is this Sunday, November 6, registration from 10.30am leaving at 12pm sharp.

The tractors will meet at the Community Centre before the departure. The funds raised will go toward the victims of the disaster in Creeslough, Donegal.

