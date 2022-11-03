Mixed reaction to Longford barracks modular housing proposal

Proposals to use Longford's Connolly Barrack as a possible site to alleviate the accommodation crisis for Ukrainian refugees received a mixed reaction at the October meeting of Longford Municipal District members.

The use of modular homes in disused army barracks across the country was flagged by Social Protection Heather Humphreys as a possible solution to a escalating difficulty to meet the housing needs of refugees fleeing the war torn country.

Minister Humphreys said old army barracks could be quickly converted to house Ukrainians as the State struggles with the rising number of people seeking refuge.

Director of Services for Planning and Project Delivery, John Brannigan, confirmed hat the Office of Public Works are “looking at a number of sites in county Longford”.

Mr Brannigan told members of the MD that emergency powers meant that Part 8 planning, which councils use to apply for planning permission to develop projects like social housing or a Strategic Development Zone, would not be needed by the OPW to progress with modular housing plans in the barracks.

Mr Brannigan said members would be kept informed as more information becomes available.

Plans are being developed by Government to increase the roll out of the rapid-build houses, over and above the 700 modular homes to be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Government figures show that there are 55,000 Ukrainian refugees in Ireland at present.

Members reacting to the OPW plans for Connolly Barracks, which the local authority agreed a purchase deal in 2012, urged caution. The site is integral to the county town's regeneration plans.

Cllr Seamus Bulter (FF) said the plans should be given “careful consideration”. He said responding to “the biggest war since World War II required a lot of planning.

Cllr Butler said if modular homes were located on the site they would be an asset to the county and once the humanitarian crisis was over they could be deployed to other parts of the county.

Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG) was not happy with the manner in which the approach by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform was made: “It's frightening to be told we may have to put x amount of houses on a site we have earmarked for other projects.”

“We have to be very careful. It's a disgrace the department dictate what we do with with the site and we have no hand act or part in the process,” Cllr Nolan said and pointed out that Longford vintage Club and Longford Bridge Club are headquartered in the barracks.

Cllr Martin Monaghan (FF) said: “As a nation have a a duty of care to people from a war torn country, but this is a dereliction of powers from central government.”

Cllr Monaghan said a “national dictate” on putting modular housing in the former army barracks “bordered on a dangerous situation”.

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) expressed dismay at the lack of engagement with elected members in the decision making process: “I've stopped believing in local government. It's death by a thousand cuts. We have a dysfunctional housing market and now they want to pepper us with modular homes?”

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi (FF) said while she was in favour of investment, she believed an alternative site should be considered for the modular homes.

Cllr John Browne (FG) asked the executive what exactly had been the contact about the plans. Mr Brannigan said that the OPW had “engaged” with the council to identify potential housing options, adding that such inquiries were made with local authorities cross the country.