Longford Covid-19 vaccination clinic open this week
The Longford Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Newtownforbes will be open this week from Wednesday, November 2 to Saturday, November 5.
Wednesday, November 2: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 12.30pm to 7.30pm
Thursday, November 3: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 9.30am to 4.30pm
Friday, November 4: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 9.30am to 4.30pm
Saturday, November 5: (age / clinic type) 12 plus; 9.30am to 3pm
Saturday, November 5: (age / clinic type) 5 - 11 years; 3.30pm to 4.30pm
STORM WARNING: Met Eireann warns of 'severe and damaging gusts' as weather alert issued for all of Ireland PIC WX CHARTS
Miriam McElvaney, left, and Nikita Cassidy, from Longford, participating in the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Gerard Flynn, Dylan Glancy and Niall Farrelly all from Longford who received a BA In Business Studies from DCU during the Autumn Graduation. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/DCU
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.