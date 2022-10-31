Search

31 Oct 2022

Man and woman (30s) to appear in court in morning over €50k Longford drugs seizure

Longford Courthouse.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

31 Oct 2022 11:02 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man and a woman will appear in court in the morning charged in connection to the seizure of €50,000 of cannabis in Co Longford.

 

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were initially arrested last Thursday after gardaí stopped and searched a car close to Newtownforbes.

They were later brought to Longford garda station and quizzed by detectives under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

ALSO READ: Two arrested after Longford gardaí discover €50,000 drugs haul in car

A garda spokesperson confirmed both suspects were charged and are due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court in the morning.

The seizure formed part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy which was set up by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

Its aim, since its inception, has been to disrupt and dismantle the operations of drug trafficking gangs at local, national and international levels.

It comes after almost €1.4m in heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized under the same offensive during separate seizures in Dublin earlier this month.

