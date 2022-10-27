Two arrested after Longford gardaí discover €50,000 drugs haul in car

A photograph of the drugs seized by Longford gardaí
Gardaí have seized over €50,000 worth of cannabis and made two arrests, following a search operation conducted as part of Operation Tara in County Longford on Thursday, October 27.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of €50,000 was discovered by Gardaí during a search of vehicle in the Newtownforbes area.
The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 30s, were arrested.
Both are currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.
Investigations are ongoing.
Roy Davis: “It will eventually come down to making difficult choices, can we do with less staff? Can we do it with shorter hours? "
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.