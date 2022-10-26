Search

26 Oct 2022

Cronin star in ‘The Rising of the Moon – A Celebration of John Keegan Casey’ at Ballymahon's Bog Lane Theatre

Cronin, pictured in Longford town, will be performing at ‘The Rising of the Moon – A Celebration of John Keegan Casey’ at The Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon on Thursday Picture: Paul Gallagher

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

26 Oct 2022 6:17 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Live Transmission Records present ‘The Rising of the Moon – A Celebration of John Keegan Casey’ at The Bog Lane Theatre, Ballymahon on Thursday, October 27 at 8pm.

Cronin, fresh from releasing ‘Mad For You’, the lead single from their eagerly anticipated sophomore album, will be joined on the night by fellow County Longford musicians - multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Laura Jo and performance artist, Kennedy – to celebrate the life and legacy of Longford poet, orator and republican John Keegan Casey.

The concert will be filmed by Conor English, Studio Great and will form part of a documentary which Mick Cronin, Live Transmission Records and Will Russell, Life Story Recording are producing in conjunction with Longford County Council on John Keegan Casey and his world-famous ballad The Rising of the Moon.

This event is supported by Longford Live and Local, Longford County Council and Creative Ireland Programme 2017 - 2022. Tickets available from eventbrite.

