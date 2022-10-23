Search

23 Oct 2022

Longford man ‘caught red handed on CCTV’ during violent altercation jailed for 14 months

Longford man ‘caught red handed on CCTV’ during violent altercation jailed for 14 months

Longford Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Connolly

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

23 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A young man who engaged in a violent altercation on a Summer Sunday evening in the centre of town was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Longford Circuit Court.

David Nevin (19) of 3 Camlin Meadow, Farneyhoogan Longford pleaded guilty to six charges relating to the incidence of violent disorder on May 1, 2022. The charges were that Nevin produced a hammer and a poker in the course of a dispute, assault, assault causing harm and two counts of violent disorder.

Garda Anthony Scanlon presented evidence to the court regarding the altercation at the centre of the case. He explained that the accused was charged with assaulting two men at Tesco Car Park, Longford Shopping Centre.

Other men involved in the incident have been indicted in respect of the matter, and cannot be named in reports of David Nevin's court proceedings.

Garda Scanlon compiled CCTV footage from the area as part of the prosecution's case. The footage commenced with two men walking on the footpath on Rue Noyal Chatillon. The men appear to get into a verbal dispute with David Nevin. Nevin, and a group of three others, were seen on video “exchanging verbals” with each other.

The defendant was seen reaching his hand into his trousers, Garda Scanlon suggested “as if to produce an article”. Another person intervenes and takes Nevin away. The two men involved in the fight with the defendant are seen going to the front door of the Longford Shopping Centre where they speak to the security guard.

The CCTV then shows the two men going in the direction David Nevin left. The two men are then shown being pursued by David Nevin and three others. Outside the Shopping Centre one of them grabs a newspaper cage and pushes it toward the defendant.

Nevin has a hammer in his hand and wields it in a threatening manner. The two groups get into a violent exchange. In the course of this Nevin lets the hammer fall and picks up a poker dropped by another member of his group. He lashes out, hitting one of the men, causing him to stagger back. The video then shows Nevin in a fist fight with another man.

Prison terms for duo who robbed vulnerable 77 year old in 'worrying' Longford incident

Man living in Longford who 'received every bounce of the ball' jailed for non-payment of €10,000 compensation

Garda Scanlon said the entire exchange lasted about 10 minutes and took place on a Bank Holiday Sunday in front of members of the public. The injured party hit by the poker attended Midoc and received stitches to the head. The man, who will come before the court for violent disorder and affray charges, did not make a victim impact statement.

David Nevin was arrested the following day and made a statement about his involvement. He said of the assault with the poker: “I tried to hit him, but I don't know if I did.”

The court was told the defendant was on High Court bail for a previous violent disorder prosecution at the time of the incident. He has been in custody since May 3.

Judge Kenneth Connolly said it was clear the defendant has anger management issues and needs to learn to control his temperance. The court was told Nevin has nine convictions as an adult.

Barrister for the defendant, Kieran Collins BL, said the incident arose from a dispute between “two rival gangs”. The incident happened at a time of a “spike in offending behaviour” between April and June of 2021.

“All parties know each other,” Mr Collins told the judge, “There was a falling out between groups. This was a spill over of this.”

The barrister said the “Edgeworthstown crew” allegedly called to his client's mother's home. Mr Collins said Nevin is “quite protective of his mother”.

Counsel said: “Mr Nevin does not want to be like this. If his behaviour continues like this he will be a danger to himself.”

Mr Collins asked for a structure to his client's sentence to assist Nevin “in the path he wishes to take”. The barrister asked the judge to consider the manner Nevin met offence, his background and personal circumstance, and his expression of remorse.
Nevin's legal representative pointed out his client has addiction issues and was “diagnosed with certain conditions”.

In summing up Judge Connolly stated: “This is a particularly young man. It's disappointing that a young man with talent and educations not in employment, but running around he streets getting involved in gang culture.”

The judge said the CCTV is “a horrible affront to law abiding citizens”, adding “Mr Nevin has no appreciation of the fright this would cause to the general public, let alone the victim. It's difficult to understand the rationale, it's utterly unacceptable.”

Longford man on suspended sentence who hasn't paid compensation warned that 'he is hanging by a thread'

‘Little or no mitigation’ results in jail term for Longford theft

The judge noted that alcohol and drugs give a context, but not an excuse for the behaviour: “I will not accept it in this court area, or any other area of the State,” Judge Connolly said, “You made a choice to engage in this type of behaviour and it will not be tolerated.”

The judge said anyone engaging in this type of behaviour must realise there are “consequences when the axe falls”.

Noting the headline sentence is two and half years, and the defendant was “caught red handed on CCTV” Judge Connolly said the appropriate sentence is 14 months in prison for violent disorder. The judge ordered the sentence commence on the expiration of the sentence Nevin is currently serving, but that he is given credit for the 194 days already served.

The judge directed a full psychiatric assessment be undertaken while the defendant is in custody and Nevin be assessed for residential treatment with a view to attending such a treatment programme when released from prison.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media