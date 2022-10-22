Longford man on suspended sentence who hasn't paid compensation warned that 'he is hanging by a thread'

A defendant on a suspended sentence who should have paid €11,000 in compensation to his victim was warned of the consequences of failing to meet his bond conditions.

In 2017 Danny McLoughlin, of 2 Railway Court, Newtownforbes, Longford was convicted of violent disorder and assault causing harm arising from an incident at Battery Road, Longford on September 6, 2015.

That case centred on an attack on a named individual. Upon his conviction Judge Keenan Johnson directed McLoughlin pay four instalments of €2,000, €2,500, €2,000 and €3,500 to the victim in compensation and issued a five years prison sentence suspended for five years.

The court was told the defendant paid one instalment of €2,500 at the time of his conviction, but none since.

McLoughlin came before Judge Kenneth Connolly with €1,000 in cash and a further €1,500 in his solicitor's account.

“I am not impressed with your client's efforts to discharge his debt,” Judge Connolly told the solicitor, “I have a very short tolerance for people who have a five year sentence hanging over them, but make no effort to meet the conditions of the suspended sentence.”

The judge said he would adjourn the matter to the January sitting of the Circuit Court at which time he expected the defendant to have “a very substantial payment”.

Judge Connolly warned McLoughlin: “You are hanging by a thread.”