South Longford road will remain closed until Monday after truck overturns and serious oil spill
The Lanesboro to Derryhaun Road (R392) will remain closed to traffic until Monday evening (October 24) following what Longford County Council has described as 'a major incident'.
Local diversions are in place.
The closure comes in the wake of a collision which occurred at approximately 7am on Friday morning, October 21.
A truck overturned and fortunately, gardaí are reporting that there were no injuries.
It is understood that the collision resulted in a considerable fuel leak and this has to be dealt with to make the road safe.
