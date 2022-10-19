Gardai issue appeal for information on Midlands teenager missing for over ten days
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne who is missing from the Glasson area of Westmeath since Saturday, October 8.
Sean is described as being approximately 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with brown hair.
Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi and Moroccan Ambassador to Ireland Lahcen Mahraoui at the Longford Africans Network cultural event
Presentation to Attic House: Nicola Burke (North Midlands Credit Union), Padraig Smyth, Georgina Hourican and Tom Allen (North Midlands Credit Union Manager) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Mick McDonnell pictured in action for Longford Town against Treaty United in the recent SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate Photo: Ken Keenan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.