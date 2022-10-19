Streete Active Retirement Group sign book of condolence and meet Longford / Westmeath Oireachtas members

A most memorable day out was had by the Streete Active Retirement Group when they made a visit to Dáil Éireann and the house of the Oireachtas in Leinster House on Thursday, October 13 last.

The group had pre planned this visit in 2020 but unfortunately, covid had its own ideas and the tour had to be cancelled.

The group leader Kevin Brady said we are delighted to be back out and about again after being so long cocooned and out of circulation.

Mr Brady added, “Covid was a trying time for everyone mainly the young and those a little older.

“But thankfully we have come out the other side and the country is making a great recovery and people’s social movements are almost back to normal.”

Mr Brady outlined that this was the group's second outing this year and he thanked Minister Peter Burke who made the visit possible, and was on hand to welcome them to Leinster House and made them feel at home.

Mr Brady continued, “He left us in the very capable and knowledgeable hands of tour guide Paul, who gave us a great tour of the beautiful government buildings.

“Our first port of call was the viewing balcony, where we gazed down on the lower house and the proceedings of the Dáil. Our guide was magnificent, in his knowledge of Leinster house and its history.

“He left us in no doubt to be a public representative, you had to be well-read and able to ask and answer parliamentary questions from the benches regardless of which party you represent. This was evident as we entered Seanad Eireann and listened to some lively debate which we had to admit was very much enjoyable, It was amazing to watch our public representatives in action.”

Kevin said it was his first time to visit Leinster House. “It was a great opportunity to see and understand the hard work our elected members do. We are grateful for the chance in a lifetime to visit and sure we couldn’t leave without a bit to eat in the Dáil restaurant where we enjoyed a lovely lunch in the company of public representatives, ministers and senators all welcoming and friendly.”

Caption: A full and happy group in the Dáil restaurant

He said Streete Active Retirement Group are grateful to Peter Burke and Robert Troy who joined them for a chat and asked if the group would like to sign the official book of condolences in memory of those who died in Creeslough.

Mr Brady remarked, “It was a poignant moment as we reflected on the great loss to the family and friends. We shared a silent prayer for the community of Creeslough as people there said their final goodbyes to their loved ones, and a community that must face the painful reality of rebuilding their lives.

“We made our way to the front steps for a group photograph, where we were delighted to meet Senator, Micheál Carrigy who had just arrived to attend a meeting. With our tour over we headed into the Museum Of Archaeology where we saw the magnificent Ardagh Chalice and the Tara Brooch, a gem-encrusted brooch which extremely rich people would have worn at the time.

“It was a great day out and we’d love to go again sometime in the future. I can’t describe how wonderful it is to be out and about again.”

Caption: Deirdre Leavy signing the book of condolence in Leinster House

Mr Brady concluded by urging people to join an active retirement group, a club or any organisation which helps you beat off the loneliness and isolation or helps you to focus on the positive side of life.

He said, “It's amazing how being part of something can alleviate the daily stress of living in these trying times, especially our older people, you are welcome to join us, you don’t have to be from Streete.

“Our rules are few and we aim to keep it that way. we just have one rule. Our motto is in the words of the great author Helen Keller. Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

* Main Photo caption: Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD, Deputy Robert Troy, Anne Creamer, Dympna Murphy, Doreen Slevin, Marion Dunne, Philomena Parker, Deirdre Leavy, Mary Boyhan, Kathleen McGovern, Alice Nerney, Mary McBrine, Kevin Brady, Senator Micheál Carrigy and in front Brian Nerney