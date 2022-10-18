Longford's Backstage Theatre Group presents an evening of one acts

The leaves are changing colour, chestnuts and beech nuts are falling from the trees and the evenings are drawing in. It can mean only one thing: Longford’s Backstage Theatre Group returning with their traditional One Act autumnal offering.

The group have put together a programme of entertainment for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 with an evening of entertainment showcasing local stage talent.

“A Tale of Two Spectators” by Peter Manos is directed Eileen Murphy. The cast of Mary McLoughlin and Anthony Heavey take up a rather unusual story.

Eileen is one of the Backstage TG's great talents and brings a wealth of experience into her directors role.

In a park, a man and a woman secretly watch their respective spouses carry on an affair. As time goes on we realize they have been meeting like this to watch their spouses for quite some time and have even developed something of a bond with each other, despite their predicament.

It has an estimated run time of around 20 minutes.

“Clarity of the Last Day” is an original work by Charlie McGuinness and performed by Killian McGuinness

The play concerns itself with prunes, observations and memories. A man in a chair details the events of the last day, in particular the last evening, of his life.

All the moments and happenings that never quite made sense now, in an eighty two year old Parkinson inhabited body, find a place that feels right. “Clarity of the Last Day” runs for approximately 30 minutes.

The final play is “Visitor From Forest Hills” by Neil Simon where director Christine O'Brien steers her charges; Maureen Dunne, Tom Lyons, David Flaherty and Georgina Hourican through a chaotic evening.

Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials. the problem is that the young lady has cold feet right before their wedding.

Mimsey has lock herself in the hotel bathrooms, only 15 minutes before she is supposed to be married. Norma and Roy now have to get their daughter out of the bathroom. The show is around 40 minutes in length.

This is an evening of entertainment you won't want to miss, tickets for the show are €12 and €10.