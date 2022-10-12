Search

12 Oct 2022

South Longford tractor run helps keep Day Care Centre service running

Ballymahon Tractor Run

Left: Mike Egan, Raj Singh, Breda Greaves and Darren Mulledy; Right: Manager of O'Hanlon N55 Applegreen Ballymahon Dorrie O'Connor

Ballymahon Day Care Centre's mission to improve the quality of life for the elderly who avail of their service has been assisted for the last three years thanks to a well supported fundraiser.

Ballymahon Tractor Run has aided the local centre in their aim to provide a vital service to many people in their senior years.

The centre gives a warm safe environment where clients can come, meet their friends, have a cup of tea, enjoy an activity, have a freshly cooked dinner served up to them before they go home.

This year's tractor run takes place on Sunday, October 16 and it is organised by Mike Egan and Darren Mulledy.
Coordinator of the third tractor run, Darren, explained the reason for the run, “This is the main fundraising event for

Ballymahon Day Care Centre which provides a vital service to so many people living in parishes in Longford and Westmeath.”
Darren added, “Rising energy prices have had a knock on effect on the running cost for the centre. The response from local businesses has been very positive.”

The Centre provides a range of supports for clients. The day trips and weekends away are very popular, a recent outing for the clients was to the Westport Woods Hotel & Spa for three nights.

Breda Greaves, Manager of the centre, organised a great package deal with the hotel and places of interest in and around Westport including Westport House: “The hotel trips away are very popular because clients can pay their deposit and pay the remainder of instalments," Darren told the Leader.

The event organiser says there's a growing interest in this year's Run.

“The Tractor Run is gathering momentum especially after Ballymahon's big win in the county final last Sunday. There's a great sense of community spirit in our town with the red and white flag hanging everywhere even on our little Ford 3000, which we proudly drove around flying two flags high for the lads.”

Darren explains the importance of the support of local businesses to the success of the event.

“This year our main sponsor is Raj Singh. He has two successful businesses in Ballymahon, Apache Pizza and Big Bites. Raj donated €500 towards advertising, printing of signs, tractor stickers, diesel for the advertising tractor as it covers a huge area meeting businesses.

“Raj also gave us two €50 vouchers, one from Apache Pizzas and one from Big Bites. Other businesses have come on board by donating €150, for this we advertise their business on our Facebook page and other social media forums,” Darren remarked.

The organisers have raised nearly €4,000 in donations alone.

The 2022 Tractor Run meets at Ballymahon Mart from 10.30am for registration and leaves the mart at 12:00 noon. The run will take a break at Kenagh GAA Club.

“There is so much goodwill and community spirit out there. Everyone is coming together to help and support Ballymahon Day Care Centre,” Darren said.

Ballymahon Tractor Run takes place this Sunday, October 16.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

