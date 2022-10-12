North Longford primary school opens doors to new sensory garden and extension project

It was a red-letter day for the pupils and teachers of Granard's Sacred Heart National School last week as the ribbon was cut on an ultra modern extension and accompanying sensory garden.

The new additions to an already cutting edge campus were opened by outgoing school principal Marett Smith and Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern.

Invited guests, parents and pupils were given a first hand glimpse of the new surroundings following months of painstaking behind the scenes work.

The new extension comprises three new classrooms, a support room and assisted toilet in the backdrop of a tastefully finished bench engineered by members from the town's local men's shed.

At the opposite end of the school's burgeoning campus now lies an inventive sensory garden, equipped with a wide array of themed attractions , all designed to embrace and foster childen's development.

“It will be a great addition,” said Marett, who told of how the new facility would help compliment the school's eagerly awaited new ASD unit.

“It's a place where children can come, sit quietly and take in all that it has to offer.”

Marett heaped praise on local tradesmen who helped bring the sensory garden to fruition on what was her final official duty as school principal for over the past two decades.

She also reserved a special mention also for local Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly who was unable to attend last week's proceedings following a recent health setback.

Fr Simon Cadam, in his guise as chairperson of Sacred Heart National School's board of management said the project would not have been possible but for the donation of a five acre piece of land from the Sisters of Mercy.

That endowment, in addition to the school's new sensory garden, a purpose built astro turf facility which was opened by Sr Maeve Brady a little over 12 months earlier.

“When you drink the water never forget the people that dug the well,” said Fr Cadam as he blessed the new school extension following a special Mass at the nearby St Mary's Church.

He said the onset of the sensory garden more specifically was evidence of the school's continued adherence in undertaking “the Mercy ethos”.

The garden, he added, would provide extra support to those pupils with additional needs would be “nurtered and cared for in a very unique way”.

He said: “This new facility will be of great benefit in ensuring every child not only reaches its full potential, but is cared for and cherished.”