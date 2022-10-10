Funding to enhance biodiversity on Edgeworthstown Green

Edgeworthstown District Development Association and The Maria Edgeworth Centre are to benefit from a national drive to promote green spaces, biodiversity and community connections with funding secured through the AXA Parks Fund.
The Edgeworthstown District Development Association and Maria Edgeworth Centre project aims to enhance the community spaces. AXA Insurance launched the €1m AXA Parks initiative to support local community projects that demonstrate a commitment to improved outcomes for our environment and our communities’ wellbeing.
A spokesperson for the Edgeworthstown group welcomed the support of AXA and the Community Foundation for Ireland to enhance the biodiversity of the Green and carry out an awareness programme highlighting the value of green spaces.
The Green in Edgeworthstown has played an important part in the life of the local community and work is ongoing with tree planting, and infrastructure improvements as well as the management of the Black River which runs through the park.
The group plan to work with the community and the local schools to enhance this awareness and this support is much welcomed.
Members of the Granard twinning delegation alongside their French counterparts on a recent twinning trip to East Rouen in Normandy
Delighted Ballymahon joint captains Kevin Diffley and Emmet Finn raise the Hennessy Cup with long serving clubman Albert Fallon also in the picture Pic: Syl Healy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.