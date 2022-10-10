Search

10 Oct 2022

Funding to enhance biodiversity on Edgeworthstown Green

Funding to enhance biodiversity on Edgeworthstown Green

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

10 Oct 2022 11:51 AM

Edgeworthstown District Development Association and The Maria Edgeworth Centre are to benefit from a national drive to promote green spaces, biodiversity and community connections with funding secured through the AXA Parks Fund.


The Edgeworthstown District Development Association and Maria Edgeworth Centre project aims to enhance the community spaces. AXA Insurance launched the €1m AXA Parks initiative to support local community projects that demonstrate a commitment to improved outcomes for our environment and our communities’ wellbeing.


A spokesperson for the Edgeworthstown group welcomed the support of AXA and the Community Foundation for Ireland to enhance the biodiversity of the Green and carry out an awareness programme highlighting the value of green spaces.


The Green in Edgeworthstown has played an important part in the life of the local community and work is ongoing with tree planting, and infrastructure improvements as well as the management of the Black River which runs through the park.


The group plan to work with the community and the local schools to enhance this awareness and this support is much welcomed.

