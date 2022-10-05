PICTURES | Longford county football final fever hits Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
The arrival of the coveted Seán Connolly Cup to Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard caused a huge stir this week as students from both Mullinalaghta and Colmcille got their hands on this weekend's much sought after prize. With a large contingent from both clubs currently attending the North Longford school, it appears that the bragging rights are just as sought after as the silverware!
Many thanks to Ardscoil Phádraig teacher Caroline Doyle for submitting the photos and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.
Midlands man jailed for vicious assault that left former Dublin footballer with life-changing injuries
Darren Clarke pictured in action for Longford Town against Waterford FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Bishopsgate on Monday night Photo: Syl Healy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.