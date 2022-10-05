Longford man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
A man who entered a plea of guilty to the possession of child pornography at Longford Circuit Court will return before the court in January for sentencing.
Wojciech Odrobina, 10 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford was charged with possessing the images at his home address on January 24, 2018.
The court was told the defendant was on bail for the matters and the charges before the court were connected with a case the defendant had previously answered in another Circuit Court.
Barrister Niall Flynn told Judge Kenneth Connolly the charges related to an incident four years ago.
Mr Flynn said his client, Mr Odrobina, has a suspended sentence, but the charges before the court predate that sentence.
Judge Connolly adjourned the matter to January 10, 2023 for sentencing.
