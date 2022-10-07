Granard twinning pact with French town gathers pace

Tributes were paid at a meeting last week to the main personalities behind a north Longford town's burgeoning twinning accord with the northern French city of East Rouen.

Speaking at a meeting of Granard Municipal District last week, Director of Services Barbara Heslin said the nine strong delegation that travelled to France last month had laid the foundations for a relationship driven by a shared vision of community development and cultural linkages.

Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District Cllr Colin Dalton was just as enthused, saying the five day excursion could not have gone any better.

“I want to congratulate Granard Town Committee, it was very well arranged from start to finish,” he said.

“We arrived on the Tuesday night and we came back on Saturday.

“It was very enjoyable and it was very worthwhile.”

His Granard Municipal District colleague Cllr Turlough McGovern followed suit and stressed how the trip had set in motion plenty of friendships and areas of common interest.

Those mutual ties are expected to strengthened further when a delegation from East Rouen visits Granard next September.