Search

07 Oct 2022

Longford pair to stand trial accused of aggravated burglary

Longford District Court: Ballymahon man convicted of dangerous driving

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

News Reporter

07 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Two people charged in connection with an aggravated burglary will have have their case heard in Longford Circuit Criminal Court this October.

 

Barry Keane (39) of Goshen, Edgeworthstown and Donna McDermott (37) of St Michaels Road, Longford both face a charge that on June 3, 2022 at 25 Weavers Hall, Longford they committed burglary with a knife.

The defendants were represented in proceedings by solicitor Frank Gearty. In the witness box Garda Jamie Rosney told Judge Bernadette Owens he served the Book of Evidence on the defendants on the morning of the court sitting. The defendants face the single charge of the Section 13 aggravated burglary.

Garda Rosney said the DPP requested that the matter be returned for trial at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 4. The defendants are on bail and Judge Owens explained that the the same bail conditions as previously set out in court would be attached. An alibi warning was issued.

Ms McDermott also faces a public order charge relating to an incident at Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa Longford on April 4, 2021 where she is charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour. That matter was adjourned until after the Circuit Court hearing.

Later in the day Mr Keane answered a number of other charges. Detective Garda Damien McGovern said these related to an incident between May 12 and June 11 of 2022. The charges are the Mr Keane trespassed at Park Road, Longford and handled stolen property at the same address.

The officer said a Garda search of a vacant property in Park Road found a stolen keg of beer and identification belonging to Mr Keane.

The defendant also faces a charge that on May 9 he stole chocolate bars worth €4.50 from Dealz Market Square, Longford and possessed cannabis herb on January 13 2021 at Annaly Park, Longford.

Judge Owens adjourned these matters to October 25 next to allow the defendant conclude the matters before the Circuit Court.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media