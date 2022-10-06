Family of tragic Longford teen raise €27k for Hospice services

The family of a young north Longford teenager who passed away following a courageous battle with cancer last year are hoping a recently held fundraising drive for Longford Hospice will ensure his memory lives on by making the event an annual affair.

Matthew Gray said he and his family will be forever indebted to the friends and neighbours of their 19-year-old Cian after an all-vehicle run was held at the end of July raised €27,500 for charity.

The proceeds from those endeavours were handed over to representatives from Longford Hospice during a presentation which was held at Cian's home in Ballyduffy, Moyne.

The late Cian Gray

"Only for the young people from the area it wouldn't have been the success it was," said Matthew.

"It was a fierce gathering of money to get together and on the day there was a great buzz especially after two years or so of Covid (restrictions)."

What's more the family and local community were recognised for their efforts courtesy of a letter of appreciation from Longford Hospice.

It was not the first time either that friends and long time schoolmates of the much loved Longford teenager had come together to remember the former Moyne Community School student.

A Shave or Dye fundraiser held some months previously garnered a similar amount for Sarcoma Cancer research as thoughts now turn towards making an event Cian would have been front and centre of into a yearly spectacle.

"It's not easy," conceded Matthew, as he reflected on just how arduous the past year has been. "It will be hard to organise it without the support and help of the young people from the area. "You can say what you like, but when it came to Cian and things like this, they really put their shoulder to the wheel and if we can raise even half the amount of money next year it will be more than worth it."